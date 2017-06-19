© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio Liquor Agents Receive Training to Spot Human Trafficking

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 19, 2017 at 8:31 PM EDT
photo of Governor John Kasich at human trafficking event
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some of the officers that enforce liquor laws in Ohio are being trained to fight more than illegal serving or drinking.

Gov. John Kasich says 80 undercover agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit, the agency that investigates liquor, tobacco and food stamp fraud, are being trained to spot the signs of human trafficking.

“If you have your eyes on what’s happening, you may prevent somebody from being taken and abused and have long term ramifications,” Kasich said.

Kasich says survivors of human trafficking have helped develop the training. He says once officers identify victims, they can connect them to services to help them recover.

Tags

Communityhuman traffickingJohn KasichOhio Investigative Unit
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content