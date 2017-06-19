Ohio Liquor Agents Receive Training to Spot Human Trafficking

Some of the officers that enforce liquor laws in Ohio are being trained to fight more than illegal serving or drinking.

Gov. John Kasich says 80 undercover agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit, the agency that investigates liquor, tobacco and food stamp fraud, are being trained to spot the signs of human trafficking.

“If you have your eyes on what’s happening, you may prevent somebody from being taken and abused and have long term ramifications,” Kasich said.

Kasich says survivors of human trafficking have helped develop the training. He says once officers identify victims, they can connect them to services to help them recover.