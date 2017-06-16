Summit County Shelter Overrun with Animals

The Humane Society of Summit County says it’s overrun with animals and hopes an adoption event this weekend will alleviate the burden.

Chief operations officer Shannon Waller says the numbers are double what they were last year and it’s starting to affect the shelter’s operation.

"It stretches our resources when we have such a surge in population so that's why we're asking the community hoping that they'll be able to make up the shortfall in both the funds it takes to care for these animals. Hopefully we will get some additional foster families."

The shelter in Twinsburg is hosting an adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Waller says each animal will be 30 percent off. She says they have dogs and cats, as well as ferrets and mice for adoption.