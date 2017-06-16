Ray Tensing Testifies in DuBose Case

Ray Tensing testified in his retrial Friday. The former University of Cincinnati police officer said it was not his purpose to kill Sam DuBose but rather "to stop the threat." Tensing objected to early testimony by a video expert who disagreed with his versions of the events.

I mean no disrespect to Mr. Fredericks, but he was not there experiencing what I was doing through.

Tensing said he's thought about the incident "every moment for the past two years" and has replayed it in his mind millions of times. Tensing talked about how he'd always wanted to be a police officer to serve the public. Assistant prosecutor Seth Tieger was not impressed, asking Tensing how he protected and served Sam DuBose. Closing arguments are expected Monday.