Summit Metroparks Adds 'Pop-Up' Nature Center As Part of Reimagining Summit Lake Project

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published June 15, 2017 at 9:08 AM EDT
REACH OPPORTUNITY CENTER

Summit Metro Parks is experimenting with a new way to teach people about nature.

The district is opening a temporary nature center this week at Summit Lake’s community center in central Akron.

Metroparks’ outreach manager Demetrius Lambert-Falconer says it’s part of an effort to improve the lives of people living near Summit Lake.

“With this project we’re focusing on communicating better with the residents in the neighborhood versus masses of people that come from all over Summit County to those different programs but not necessarily the residents of Summit Lake.”

The ‘pop-up’ nature center is part of the $5 million Reimagining the Civic Commons project that’s targeting three Akron neighborhoods, including the Summit Lake area.

Summit Metro Parks is hosting a fishing derby this weekend and a kayak kickoff next week at Summit Lake in Akron.

Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
