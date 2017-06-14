Hamilton County Coroner Testifies in DuBose Case

The defense is slated to begin calling witnesses Thursday morning after the prosecution in the Ray Tensing retrial rested its case.

Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman testified Sam DuBose was killed instantly when the bullet from Tensing's gun severed his brain stem on a downward trajectory.

“Would Sam DuBose would have any more thought after that bullet went through his brainstem?”

"No," Looman answered.

“Would he have any more purposeful moment of his arms and legs?”

"No," Looman answered.

Would all his volitional movement have stopped at that point?

"Yes," Looman answered.

In other words, DuBose's had no control as his car sped away from the scene. On cross examination, the defense made sure jurors knew, over the prosecution's objections, DuBose was in poor health.

The judge stopped the defense just short of allowing Looman to say what was wrong. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter for the 2015 shooting death of DuBose during a traffic stop.