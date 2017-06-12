© 2020 WKSU
Former Home of Landmark Canton Restaurant Adds to Downtown Scene

WKSU | By Lydia Taylor
Published June 12, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT
What was once a landmark restaurant in Canton will soon be a place where visitors can take part in a growing downtown scene.

The former Peter Shears restaurant closed in 2012. The building is now owned by H2 Huth and Harris Wine Merchants, who converted it into a bed and breakfast.

Co-owner Whitney Harris says the basement will be a place where guests can enjoy wine, beer, and tapas. 

We’re looking forward to being a part of the whole Canton revitalization. We feel that they’re at the beginning of what could be a great upswing for that whole city and we hope that we can contribute to that.

Co-owner Patrick Huth says a room could cost anywhere from $200 to $500 per night.   

