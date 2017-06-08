East Cleveland Faces More Uncertainty as GE Announces It's Selling Nela Park Lighting Division

General Electric will sell its lighting division, raising questions about the future of its historic headquarters in East Cleveland.

According to a statement from the company, GE is in early discussions with multiple buyers. For now, the employees at Nela Park will stay there. Some are employees of GE Lighting, others of Current, its energy management subsidiary, which is not being sold.

Credit JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU public radio / WKSU public radio Nela Park has been developing alternatives to traditional bulbs.

GE’s National Quality Lamp Division moved into Nela Park in 1913. Its Georgian architecture and status as the nation’s first industrial park eventually landed it on the National Register of Historic Places. There is no timeline for the sale.

Click here for a 2012 WKSU story on Nela Park.