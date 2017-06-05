© 2020 WKSU
Cavs, Now Down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, Lose to Golden State 132-113

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published June 5, 2017 at 9:39 AM EDT
The Cavs are headed back to Cleveland for Game Three of the Finals.

The Cavs come home down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Golden State beat the Cavs 132-113 with strong performances from Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. It's the second consecutive year Golden State won the first two games of the Finals. Last year, Cleveland rallied to win last year's series in seven games.

LeBron James said even though they lost, the Cavs were much more physical on Sunday than they were in Game 1. LeBron acknowledged there's room for improvement in upcoming games.

"With the game plan that we had, we tried to execute it as close as possible," LeBron James said after the game. "We forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we have to be much better."

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said there's no room for distraction when it comes to Golden State.

"Their offense is constantly moving, so you've got to be locked in," Lue says. "You can't take a peek somewhere and lose your man."

LeBron had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to tie Magic Johnson's record with his eighth career Finals triple-double.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.

CommunityEastern Conference FinalsCleveland CavaliersGolden State Warriors
