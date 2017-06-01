Ohio Will Receive Its First LGBT Civil Rights Historical Marker in Cleveland

A community center on Cleveland’s east side will be the first in Ohio to receive a LGBT civil rights historical marker.

The LGBT Community Center in Gordon Square has been around since 1975.

Councilman Kerry McCormack says the center has played a major role in the history of LGBT rights in Ohio.

This is a location where the first LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland was located, where the first PRIDE event was located, where the first “ACT UP” and the “Living Room” which were organizations and spaces to help people that were suffering from HIV and AIDS were located. This is really a hub for the civil rights movement.

McCormack says the year-long process to add a historical marker began with local resident Alex Fondorf. Fondorf could not be reached for comment.

The marker was unveiled Thursday evening at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.