Cleveland Disciplines Two Police Officers Involved in the Shooting of Tamir Rice

Cleveland has disciplined the two officers involved in the November 2014 shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. The city’s public safety director, Michael McGrath, and police chief, Calvin Williams, made the announcement today.

Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot Rice outside the Cudell Rec Center, has been fired. The supervising officer with him at the time, Frank Garmback, has been given a 10-day suspension.

Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams says he believes this brings the matter to a close.

“And after over two years of investigations by our agencies, the county prosecutors office, the sheriff’s department… I think we’ve come to what we consider a fair conclusion to this process.”

The city says Loehmann provided false information on his application for patrol officer, omitting the reasons he was forced to resign from the Independence police force.

Garmback also been ordered to undergo additional training.

The officers were responding to reports of a man with a gun; Rice had a pellet gun. Loehman shot Tamir Rice less than two seconds after arriving on the scene.