© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Army Widow Tells Her Story During Statehouse Celebration Memorial Day

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 29, 2017 at 8:25 AM EDT
photo of Veronica Mora
OHIO CHANNEL

Among the observances of Memorial Day around the state was the annual Governor’s Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Statehouse, presided over this year by Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor

Veronica Mora of Perrysburg lost her husband, Army Sgt. Arthur Mora Jr., to an explosion in Iraq in 2005. Mora now leads the Gold Star Wives of America’s Toledo chapter and spoke to the crowd about how Memorial Day means to her.

“Up until 12 years ago, I saw it as an extra day to barbecue with my family, shop for bargains at the local stores or get some flowers planted in my garden, and I was married to a solider. What a difference time will do to you.”

Army Widow Tells Her Story During Statehouse Celebration Memorial Day
Mora's perspective on Memorial Day cont.

“Unless you have kissed a flag draped coffin, saluted a soldier’s cross, or grasped a folded flag until you were white knuckled, Memorial Day will not strike a nerve.”

Mora’s youngest child was just eight days old when his father was killed. Ohio has the nation’s sixth highest number of veterans among its population.

Tags

CommunityVeronica MoraMemorial DayGovernor's Wreath Laying CeremonyMary Taylor
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content