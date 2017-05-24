ACLU of Ohio Wants Cleveland To Reaffirm Its Commitment to Police Reform

The ACLU of Ohio is asking Cleveland to recommit to the promises made in a 2015 consent decree to reform the Police Department. This Friday marks two years since the agreement was signed.

Last month, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the review of every police reform agreement in the country.

The ACLU’s senior policy director, Mike Brickner, says that Sessions’ involvement could lead to a problem in Cleveland.

“Many of his public comments have been rather skeptical of police reform, and we’re concerned about where that review is going to go considering on some of his public statements.”

Brickner says his organization is also concerned about the city’s lack of a plan to answer 800 backlogged civilian complaints, some of which have been unresolved since 2014.