© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Indians Bob DiBiasio Says the Cavs Lucked Out With the Goodyear Logo

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 16, 2017 at 5:46 PM EDT
wingfoot logo
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The NBA is the first pro sports league in the U.S. to OK corporate logos on uniforms. And the Cavs have followed through with what Cleveland.com reports is a $10-million-a-year deal with Goodyear.

Cleveland Indians Vice President Bob DiBiasio says he expects more teams will follow, and that the Cavs were fortunate to find a logo that fits the team’s character.

“The Goodyear logo is pretty cool, with the winged foot, just sitting up there on the left. So it’s not like SOHIO. … It just really looks cool and I think they lucked out on that look.”

DiBiasio was asked at the Akron Press Club today (Tuesday) about whether Major League Baseball is likely to follow the NBA’s lead. He said it has experimented – so far unsuccessfully – with creating space for logos. And he noted one type of logo appears on all sports uniforms – the name of the manufacturers’.

But what about Wahoo?
Meanwhile, Dibiasio is reiterating that Chief Wahoo is on his way out as the team’s logo. 

Chief Wahoo logo
Credit CLEVELAND INDIANS
/
CLEVELAND INDIANS
DiBiasio says Wahoo being retired, a schedule the MLB commissioner has acclerated. But no timeline has been set.

DiBiasio -- who’s spent 39 years in baseball -- said the gradual move toward the “Block C” predated renewed attention from Native American and other critics of the grinning caricature.

Indians Bob DiBiasio Says the Cavs Lucked Out With the Goodyear Logo
DiBiasio on Wahoo's waving days

“We had for a number of years transitioned away, again, saying we weren’t sure where that path was going to take us. All I can add to you now, is that with the commissioner being involved that that path is being accelerated.”

DiBiasio says there is no timeline, nor certainty of what, if any additional logo could be added to the Cleveland uniform. 

Tags

CommunityChief WahooCleveland IndiansCleveland CavaliersGoodyearjersey logos
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content