Republican Lawmaker Proposes More Restrictions for Red Light Cameras

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 13, 2017 at 11:31 AM EDT
photo of red light signal
MONTICELLO
/
SHUTTERSTOCK

The use of red light cameras is one of those rare issues that doesn’t split along party lines. State lawmakers have banned the use of these traffic cameras unless an officer is present. But one legislator has again proposed adding even more restrictions.

Republican Rep. Tom Patton of Strongsville believes some small towns such as Linndale near Cleveland -- known as a speed-trap -- are abusing red-light cameras. Supporters argue that the cameras cut down on speeding and crashes, but Patton doesn’t think safety is the priority.

“They’re hiding behind this idea that they’re improving safety with these cameras. They’re just filling their coffers,” he said.

He’s proposing a package of bills similar to ones introduced last legislative session. They would ban use of cameras by towns of 200 people or fewer, if they don’t have a fire department or if they don’t have emergency medical services.

Patton’s proposal would also ban any municipality from getting more than 30 percent of its revenue from traffic-camera tickets.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
