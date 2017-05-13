Cincinnati Public Schools Release Video of Bullying of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Committed Suicide

A handful of parents and others were demonstrating outside the elementary school attended by an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself days after he was knocked unconscious. Cincinnati Public School District released video of the encounter Friday afternoon.

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Cincinnati boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself. The boy died at home in January. The attorneys say a school surveillance video shows the boy being thrown against a wall by another child in a bathroom entrance and knocked unconscious.

Cincinnati Public School officials say video evidence doesn't support the allegation the boy was beaten by other children after the initial incident. The district released the video Friday afternoon. The 8-year-old can been seen talking to another child before winding up on the ground. It isn't clear from the video how he fell. The boy lay unconscious for 7 1/2 minutes before an assistant principal and school nurse came to his aid.

His family's attorneys say school officials told the boy's mother he'd fainted but was alert. They say she only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a police report. The Hamilton County coroner is reopening the case. A coroner's spokesman says new evidence prompted the reopening, but he wouldn't say what that evidence is.