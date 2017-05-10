© 2020 WKSU
Tourism is Paying Off for Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 10, 2017 at 7:51 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An estimated $43 billion was spent last year on tourism in Ohio. And the state’s tourism department is hoping to increase that number even higher this year.

Gov. John Kasich says big national events held in the Buckeye State have led many families to think of Ohio as a vacation destination.

“After the convention and people saw Cleveland and they saw it in a much different way, they say to their spouse, ‘ Well honey, we are going to go on vacation. Should we go to Maui in Hawaii or should we go to Cleveland?’ and Cleveland is starting to work out.”

Kasich made his comments at Ohio Tourism Day at the Statehouse where attractions from around the state gathered to tout their events. 

