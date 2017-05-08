© 2020 WKSU
Community
Final_View_From_Pluto-06.png
The View from Pluto
Bringing you a new perspective on Ohio sports every Wednesday morning.

The View from Pluto: The Already Stratopsheric LeBron Has Ratcheted Up His Game

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 8, 2017 at 10:04 AM EDT
LeBron James dunks

With the wrap-up of a sweep of the Toronto Raptors last night, Cleveland tied an NBA record with its 12th consecutive win in series-clinching games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The record was first set by the Lakers from 2000-2004. Cleveland won its third-straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals with a 109-102 win in Toronto. The key to the series was shooting from a  distance Cleveland outscored Raptors by by 102 points from 3-point range.

Here's our sports commentator Terry Pluto on what's going so well for the Cavs: 

