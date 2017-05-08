© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980000Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It’s a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what’s become an overwhelming problem. It’s an issue that’s straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what’s led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.  Support for Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis comes from Wayne Savings Community Bank, Kent State University Office of Continuing and Distance Education, Hometown Grocery Delivery, Mercy Medical Center, AxessPointe Community Health Center, Community Support Services, Inc., Medina County District Library and Hudson Community First.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980001

A New Deadly Drug Combination Hits the Streets of Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 8, 2017 at 7:05 PM EDT
Photo of opioids
SHUTTERSTOCK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A mix of deadly synthetics called the "gray death" has been found in all parts of Ohio.

There’s a new drug on the streets in three states, including Ohio. And the state’s top law enforcement official says it is already causing overdoses. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine says the drug is called “gray death.”

“It’s really a combination of fentanyl, heroin and what is called U47700, which is a synthetic drug,” DeWine says.

DeWine says eight cases of gray death overdose have been reported. He says this is particularly deadly because Narcan, the drug used to revive overdose victims, doesn’t work well in these cases.

“What we are seeing with more fentynal is that it’s harder and harder to bring people back. It’s taking sometimes 8, 10, 12. We had one case where it took 18 times to get the person back. So you are probably going to see fewer people who are going to be able to be saved,” DeWine says. 

DeWine says the drug has been found in all parts of the state.

Tags

Communitygray deathMike DeWineoverdosesNEO opioid crisis
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content