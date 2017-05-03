© 2020 WKSU
Need a Bed? Contents of the Akron City Center Hotel Are Up For Sale

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 3, 2017 at 8:15 PM EDT
Jim Long is managing the liquidation of the Akron City Center hotel's contents, including the pieces in this mini-art gallery, set up in the hotel's former gift shop.
KABIR BHATIA
The Akron City Center hotel was once one of the most prestigious places to stay in the city. But for the next three weeks, its contents will be liquidated before renovations begin in mid-summer on the 19-story building.
KABIR BHATIA
This painting from artist Nicki Lanzi is one of several Akron-centric pieces being sold as the contents of the Akron City Center hotel is liquidated.
KABIR BHATIA

The contents of the Akron City Center hotel go up for sale Thursday, clearing out decades of furniture ahead of the building’s renovation.

The hotel opened in 1971 as a Holiday Inn and was one of the most prestigious hotels in the city. But it has changed owners several times since the 1990s, and there were few guests in the past decade.

Jim Long is with Dayton-based International Content Liquidations, and he’s spent the past two weeks organizing the sale of everything from banquet chairs to chandeliers from the now-closed hotel.

“Their bad fortune is our good fortune: there are some upscale things and some not-upscale-things, and we have priced it accordingly. Sleep Number beds for $150? I challenge you to find one for a cheaper price.”

Construction is slated to begin this summer to turn the 19-story building into a mix of apartments and hotel rooms, with a restaurant and culinary school inside as well.

Long says the massive sale also includes many pieces of artwork.

“There are some original paintings that are of the Akron skyline from various views. And then on every elevator landing, there was another skyline of Akron. Up on the 19th floor they had some nice paintings and some nice lithographs and we’ve kind of created a little sale-within-a-sale of those items.”

Long expects everyone from bargain-hunting students to artists to hotel and catering companies will be shopping at the hotel. In the 1980s, it gained a degree of national notoriety as the site for a proposed swingers’ convention.

Akron City Center Hotel
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
