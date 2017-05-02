Ohio Foodbank Leader Is Disappointed By $1 Million In Funding Cuts in New Budget

The leader of Ohio’s Association of Foodbanks says funding for foodbanks has traditionally been considered a non-partisan effort. She’s disappointed in the budget passed by the House.

Lisa Hamler Fugitt says the House did the unthinkable and cut foodbank funding by $1 million.

“Cutting funding for Ohio’s foodbanks for the first time in two decades, taking 5.5 million pounds of food out of our network. It is a slap in the face to 3,300 hunger relief organizations throughout the state who work tirelessly day in and day out to feed our needy friends and neighbors as well as our Ohio farmers who work hard to provide this food.”

Hamler Fugitt says she’s not sure who made the cuts or why. She says she’ll be working to get the Senate to restore the funding.