Cosgrove Will Step Down as Head of the Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic president and CEO Toby Cosgrove announced today that he is stepping down. After almost 13 years as head of one of the world’s largest health care institutions, Dr. Cosgrove says he will begin transitioning out of the position but is expected to continue in an advisory role. Cleveland Clinic officials plan to pick a successor before the end of the year. Since taking over the Cleveland Clinic in 2004 it has grown from a $3.7 billion institution, to $8.5 billion last year. The Clinic is one of Ohio’s largest employer, with nearly 50,000 employees, plus another 3,000 throughout the U.S. and abroad. CEO of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, Joe Roman, says Cosgrove has been key to growing the region’s overall health care sector.

“Dr. Cosgrove has been an amazing, sort of, icon type of spokesperson for that health care industry. And it’s been a phenomenal way to represent that sector in terms of our regional growth.”

The 76-year-old Cosgrove has been with the Clinic for about four decades, specializing in cardiac surgery before becoming president and CEO. And the Vietnam veteran has turned down offers from Presidents Obama and Trump to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.