Cuyahoga Falls Receives Grant to Preserve Forty Acres of Open Space

The Ohio Public Works Commission has awarded Cuyahoga Falls a million dollar grant to preserve 40 acres of land adjacent to Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Deputy Law Director Janet Ciotola says she hopes students could utilize the land to learn more about the environment in the future.

Not only will they be able to preserve the area in its natural state, but it will also help protect the water quality.

“It’ll allow us to preserve it in its natural state. It will help storm water issues in the city. We hope to, in the future, make trail heads. We hope the Woodbridge School district will be able to utilize property to help their students learn about nature, provide some outdoor educational opportunities.”

Ciotola says developers have been interested in the property recently. She’s excited the city has the opportunity to acquire it.