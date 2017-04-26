© 2020 WKSU
Cuyahoga Falls Receives Grant to Preserve Forty Acres of Open Space

Published April 26, 2017 at 4:45 PM EDT
aerial photo of Cuyaghoa Falls open space
GOOGLE MAPS

The Ohio Public Works Commission has awarded Cuyahoga Falls a million dollar grant to preserve 40 acres of land adjacent to Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Deputy Law Director Janet Ciotola  says she hopes students could utilize the land to learn more about the environment in the future.

Not only will they be able to preserve the area in its natural state, but it will also help protect the water quality.

“It’ll allow us to preserve it in its natural state. It will help storm water issues in the city. We hope to, in the future, make trail heads. We hope the Woodbridge School district will be able to utilize property to help their students learn about nature, provide some outdoor educational opportunities.”

Ciotola says developers have been interested in the property recently. She’s excited the city has the opportunity to acquire it.  

CommunityCuyahoga FallsCuyahoga Valley National ParkOhio Public Works CommissionJanet Ciotolaopen space