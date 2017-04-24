© 2020 WKSU
Brunswick Priest Asking Religious Leaders To Address Opioid Abuse

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 24, 2017 at 7:58 AM EDT
photo of Fr. Bob Stec, Andy Klemm
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

Congregations throughout the state heard about the state’s opioid problem over the weekend as part of a push from a church in Northeast Ohio.

Last year, Fr. Bob Stec of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Brunswick presided over six funerals for opioid victims in less than a month, and early yesterday morning, he learned of another victim – a 30-year-old – among his parishioners at St. Ambrose in Brunswick.

"My heart breaks, especially, for our senior members. Because at one point you think you should be able to be done parenting. But if there was an admonition, every parent who is 65-plus also needs to understand this because it's not a teen problem, it's not an urban core problem, it's a 20-, 30-, 40-year-old problem."

He believes that many people may be feeling unfulfilled in their lives, and so they turn to prescription medications to fill the void. And when those run out, they might turn to something stronger. That’s why he called on religious leaders to address the issue yesterday, ahead of National Drug Take Back Day, which is this coming Saturday.

"There were 500-plus that at least were engaged with this and said that they wanted to do something. So we gave them print pieces, web site pieces and talking points [that] hopefully they would consider using."

Stec launched the nondenominational website GreaterThanHeroin.com last year to connect people with resources to address opioid abuse. And he hopes hearing about opioids this weekend may compel parishioners to clean out their cupboards of old medications ahead of Drug Take Back Day.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.
