Cleveland Browns Aren't Saying Who They'll Pick In the NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns head to Philadelphia next week with the first pick in the NFL Draft. At a press conference yesterday, Browns Vice President Sashi Brown says he feels good about picking at No. 1 but would not say if the team had decided who it will select. Brown spoke positively of his meeting with Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett.

“We learned a lot about what makes him tick, what motivates him, how he spends his down time, how he spends his time with his teammates. You can learn a lot. He is an enjoyable young man, very bright. Whatever team gets him, particularly if it’s us, would be proud to have him.”

Many consider Garrett the top prospect in the draft. The Browns also get the No. 12 and 33 picks.

Brown says they’ve narrowed down the prospects but wouldn’t comment on specifics. He says this year’s draft, as well as future picks, are part of a long-term plan.

“We do think our roster will move in the right direction. It has been an exciting offseason, both in free agency and now, as we head into draft, a number of players and the amount of talent we will be able to add to the roster. I think we are positioning this team to be young and good, and they will be together for a long time.”

Brown says the team has no plan to trade for a veteran quarterback on or before draft weekend.