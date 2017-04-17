Reward of $50,000 offered for Cleveland's Facebook Shooter

This story was updated at 3:34 p.m., April 17: Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward as the search for Steve Stephens stretches past 24 hours.

There's still’s no sign of the Facebook shooter Steve Stephens, who posted a video of himself targeting and killing an elderly Cleveland man yesterday afternoon.

Local, state and federal officers are searching for Stephens in Ohio and across neighboring states. During a press conference this morning, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed detectives spoke to Stephens only once, by cell phone, shortly after he recorded and posted a video of his gunning down 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Cleveland's east side.

Williams warned family and friends who may be assisting Stephens avoid capture.

“If there’s somebody who’s helping Steve, or who thinks their helping Steve, you’re really not, you’re going to get yourself in trouble along with him. The only way you’re going to help him is to give us the information to bring him in safely, peacefully.”

Stephens is believed to be driving a white Ford Fusion. Williams also said they’ve found no signs of the other victims Stephens claimed to have killed.