Even Victims are Staying Mum on the Columbus Nightclub Shootings

Columbus police say they’re getting frustrated at a lack of cooperation from the nine victims in a Sunday morning shooting at a rented party hall. For Ohio Public Radio, WOSU Steve Brown reports.

Police say neither witnesses nor victims have cooperated in the investigation of the shooting inside the J & R Party Hall on Cleveland Avenue. Police say at least two suspects fired dozens of shots inside the hall in Columbus’ South Linden neighborhood. Nine people were shot, but police spokeswoman Denise Alex-Bouzounis says they don’t want to talk.

“A lot of people don’t want to snitch. They don’t want charges filed. They don’t want retaliation. But the only way we’re going to solve these crimes is if people come forward with what they saw.”

Two people were initially listed in critical condition, but all victims are now expected to survive. The shooting came three weeks after a Cincinnati club shooting that killed two and injured 15.