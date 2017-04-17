Cleveland offers $50,000 Reward for Alleged Facebook Killer Steve Stephens

Authorities are hoping a reward will help them capture the man accused of shooting an elderly man at random Sunday and posting the grizzly footage on Facebook. Mayor Frank Jackson is asking anyone with information on Steve Stephens to come forward.

“There is an award of up to $50,000 for the arrest of Mr. Steve Stephens. The money comes from the FBI, the ATF and the marshal's service.”

Jackson emphasizes that the aggressive, nationwide manhunt is continuing. Police say they don’t have any solid leads on where Stephens is, and they're urging him to turn himself in.