Cleveland offers $50,000 Reward for Alleged Facebook Killer Steve Stephens

Published April 17, 2017 at 10:18 PM EDT
fb_shooter_briefing.jpg
KEVIN NIEDERMIER
/
WKSU
FBI official Stephen Anthony (at podium) with Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams at his side during the afternoon Facebook shooter briefing.

Authorities are hoping a reward will help them capture the man accused of shooting an elderly man at random Sunday and posting the grizzly footage on Facebook. Mayor Frank Jackson is asking anyone with information on Steve Stephens to come forward.

“There is an award of up to $50,000 for the arrest of Mr. Steve Stephens. The money comes from the FBI, the ATF and the marshal's service.”

Jackson emphasizes that the aggressive, nationwide manhunt is continuing. Police say they don’t have any solid leads on where Stephens is, and they're urging  him to turn himself in. 

Facebook shooter, Steve Stephens, Facebook killer
