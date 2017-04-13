Nearly a Year After Eight Family Members Were Slain In Southern Ohio, There's Little New Information

The one-year-anniversary of the murders of eight members of a Pike County family is approaching. the Pike County’s sheriff joined Ohio’s attorney general today to provide an update on the on-going investigation.

No one has been arrested in the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family at four Pike County locations nearly a year ago. At a news conference, neither Sheriff Charles Reader nor Attorney General Mike DeWine would divulge details even though they said that significant progress had been made. Sheriff Reader became visibly shaken when he delivered a message to the killers:

"You came in like thieves in the night and took eight lives -- some being children -- in the most horrific way I have seen in my 20-plus years. We will find you and you will be prosecuted."

The murders were discovered by law enforcement officials on April 22, 2016.