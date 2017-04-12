Triathlon USA Picks Cleveland for 2018-19

USA Triathlon has chosen Cleveland to host its national championships in the summer of 2018 and 2019. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the eventstoday (Wednesday) at Edgewater Park, where part of the competition will take place.

Triathletes will swim in Lake Erie starting at Edgewater Park beach before biking and running along the Detroit Shoreway. Organizers are predicting the athletes, their families and spectators will put $13 million into the local economy.

Rob Urback , C-E-O of USA Triathlon, says Cleveland stood out in the decision process.

“It’s a big investment for us, as our best and biggest race," he said. Urback says the city has shown great support for the project "so hopefully this will do even more to showcase Cleveland as one of the top sports destination cities in the country.”

The triathletes who win in each age group will qualify to compete with Team USA at the World Championships in Switzerland in 2019 and Canada in 2020.