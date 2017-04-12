Indians Win Their Home Opener as Fans Push for Another World Series Run

The Cleveland Indians home opener yesterday marked the 24th consecutive time the event has sold out at Progressive Field. But the fans expectations for the season are higher after the team nearly won the World Series last year.

A brass band welcomed fans to the home opener at Progressive Field, where the Tribe lost game seven of the series last season. Maria Contini of Dover says this season’s goal is simple.

“Got to make it to the World Series, so we got to do it again, got to make it two in a row. Unfinished business, right. That’s why we’re here. We come to quite a few games every year and support the team and we’re just big fans.”

Outside the stadium Vern Thompson was selling Indians shirts, hats and blankets. He believes last season’s near miss in the World Series has put fans in a buying mood this year.

Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU / WKSU The Indians players and staff were presented with their 2016 AL Championship rings at today's home opener

“The thing about Cleveland is when you put a winner on the field the fans are going to come and support. And we’re seeing that today. ... Last year at this time it was good, it wasn’t bad. But as far as the inventory that we’re moving, it was nowhere near what we’ve sold today.”

The fans also got to see a win with the Indians beating the White Sox 2-1 with a walk-off double in extra innings.