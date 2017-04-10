The Cleveland Indians Open 2017 As AL Champs

The defending American League Champion Cleveland Indians’ home opener is tomorrow afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier takes a look at some what fans can expect.

It will be first game at Progressive Field since last season’s Game 7 loss to the Chicago Cubs in World Series. Before the game, the American League Championship flag will be raised and Indians players will receive their championship rings.

Three Cleveland sports legends will each throw out ceremonial first pitches: former Browns running back Jim Brown, former Cavaliers guard Austin Carr, who is the color-commentator for Cavs games on Fox Sports Ohio, and former Indian Jim Thome, who remains the team’s home run leader.

The Cleveland Orchestra’s string section will perform the national anthem as it did before Game 7 last year. That will be followed by a U.S. Air Force F-16 fly over. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 4:10.