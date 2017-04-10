More than 500 Ohio law enforcement agencies are adopting statewide standards affecting police community relations. Speaking at a roundtable in Cincinnati today, Gov. John Kasich said he thinks the rest will come around.

“That’s a human life that’s at risk, whether it’s law enforcement or it’s the community. So for those who are not on board, they’ll get there.”

The task force that created the standards -- which include use of force and deadly force -- was put together following the shooting deaths of John Crawford and Tamir Rice by police. It's similar to the collaborative agreement brokered in Cincinnati following rioting in 2001. The Rev. Damon Lynch III was part of that process, too.

Gov. Kasich Marks a Milestone in Adoption of New Policing Standards Lynch on being part of the process Listen • 0:13

“Community police relations, right now, is at the top of many people’s agendas. But also, it’s undergirded by some of the other major issues we still have to face as a community.” So this was extremely important, and it’s powerful.”

Lynch says he expects to see great things.