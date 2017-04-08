© 2020 WKSU
Art Advocates Fear a Small Ohio Budget May Threaten Funding

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 8, 2017 at 12:51 AM EDT

Lower than projected state tax revenue totals will make budgeting more difficult for Ohio’s lawmakers in the coming weeks. Advocates for the arts know the tight budget threatens their funding, and they are trying to make the case to save those dollars.

The executive director of the Ohio Citizens for the Arts, Bill Behrendt, says it’s important that state leaders give the Ohio Arts Council at least $34 million, a slight increase. He says it’s important to keep that funding – especially for smaller communities.

“It’s the rural counties that probably see the bigger impact because they are not in Cleveland, Cincinnati or Columbus that have these traditional donor bases that can step up when public funds go down.”

Behrendt says the arts create 231,000 jobs statewide, add $32 billion  to the state’s economy and generate more than three billion dollars a year in local, state and federal tax revenues.

