© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Suspect Faces More Than Three Dozen Counts in Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

WKSU | By Tana Weingartner
Published April 7, 2017 at 9:25 PM EDT
photo of Cameo Nightclub
JOHN MINCHILLO
/
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati police say the shooting left 15 injured and one dead last month.

A suspect now faces 38 counts, including two counts of murder, in last month's shooting at Cameo Night Club in Cincinnati.

The charges against Cornell Buckley were increased following the death this week of Deondre Davis, who had also been charged with murder. Police are still looking for a third gun and possibly a third shooter. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters:

"Everyone wants to blame the security measures, the owner of the bar, things of that nature. There were criminals in this place with guns shooting. That is who is to blame."

Deters says the altercation was between groups from opposite sides of town. But he's not calling it a turf war.

Tags

CommunityCameo Night Club shootingCincinnatijoe detersCornell Buckley
Related Content