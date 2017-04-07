Suspect Faces More Than Three Dozen Counts in Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

A suspect now faces 38 counts, including two counts of murder, in last month's shooting at Cameo Night Club in Cincinnati.

The charges against Cornell Buckley were increased following the death this week of Deondre Davis, who had also been charged with murder. Police are still looking for a third gun and possibly a third shooter. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters:

"Everyone wants to blame the security measures, the owner of the bar, things of that nature. There were criminals in this place with guns shooting. That is who is to blame."

Deters says the altercation was between groups from opposite sides of town. But he's not calling it a turf war.