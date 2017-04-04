Canton Increases Littering Fines and Penalties in Unanimous Council Vote

Canton City Council has voted unanimously to increase penalties and fines for littering.

The new rules will increase fines for a first offense from $100 to $150. For a second offense, fines spike from $150 to $500.

Councilman Frank Morris proposed the changes because he says Canton needs to do a better job keeping the community clean.

“I was working down in West Palm Beach for a couple of weeks, from there I was over in Pensacola, and Richmond, Virginia…places like that. You’re looking around…the areas are much cleaner. It’s as if people take more pride in their communities there.”

Morris says the changes will also include stricter enforcement and anti-littering signs around the city.