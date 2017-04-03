The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is Slowing Drivers Down on County Roads

Starting tomorrow, the speed limit on county roads in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park will go down from 55 miles per hour to 35.

The 20 mph reduction is an effort to make it safer for bicyclists, horseback riders and pedestrians who share the curvy and hilly roads with cars. Cuyahoga Valley National Park spokesperson Pamela Barnes says they don’t know of anyone being hurt by a car in the park, but the change is a precaution. She says the speed reduction is an effort among the park, the Summit County engineer, and State Sen. Frank LaRose.

“Many other national parks own their roads and so they can set what the speed limit is on their road and they can decide to close a road when they need to. We do not own the roads and we do not have jurisdiction. So we work with local municipalities to accomplish things like public safety.”

Barnes says the municipal and township roads running through the park are already posted at 35 mph or lower.