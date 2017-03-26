Walsh University Hosts Conference to Help End Food Hunger and Food Waste Close to Home

A three-day conference on hunger wrapped up today (Saturday) at Walsh University in North Canton.

Two groups, the Universities Fighting World Hunger Summit and the Food Waste and Hunger Summit, are combining efforts in the event called “Summit Squared: One Movement. Exponential Impact.”

Assistant Dean Rachel Hosler says the conference is a way to keep students and community members informed on ways to end hunger and food waste so close to home.

“Something that I think we missed is that nationally, 1-in-8 people are food insecure, but here locally in Stark County, it’s 1-in-4. So it is an issue that we are seeing first hand, and Walsh really wants to be the leaders addressing that from the university perspective.”

For the last day, the topic will address the importance of nutrition during first 1,000 days with a mother and child, and how it can profoundly affect a child’s ability to learn and grow.

Students will also give presentations on how to make a positive impact on campus.