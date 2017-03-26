First Tee of Greater Akron Will Assume Day-to-Day Operations for Mud Run Golf Course

Akron has reached an agreement with a group to run its Mud Run golf course. First Tee of Greater Akron will take over day-to-day operations.

The organization uses the game of golf as a means to promote healthy choices among young people. First Tee’s Executive Director Frank Stams says his organization will bring many benefits to the course.

“We thought this would be an opportunity for us to manage this facility with kind of a focus on our angle, which is an expertise in golf from a more financially-efficient and customer service-related focus.”

The city has been looking reduce costs and increase programming at the course. The course will be open to the public on April 1st, depending on the weather.