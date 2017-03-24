© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Lawmaker Introduces Anti-Discrimination Bill for Housing and Employment

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 24, 2017 at 3:04 PM EDT
photo of Nickie Antonio
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Nickie Antonio (at podium) says multiple versions of the bill have been introduced since 2009.

A bill that would ban discrimination in housing or employment based on sexual gender or identity has been introduced in the legislature. 

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio says this legislation is not new.

“A version of this bill has been introduced in the general assembly in the state of Ohio, since 2009.”

Antonio, the state's first openly lesbian lawmaker, says gays, lesbians and transgender people are discriminated against because current state law does not prevent it. She notes many major companies have already adopted this policy on their own.

Antonio says, even if this bill were passed, it would still include exemptions for religious organizations. No majority Republicans have signed on to the legislation yet.

