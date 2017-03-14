Akron is Seeking Comprehensive Youth Violence Solutions

The city of Akron will begin looking for data-driven solutions to youth violence. City officials are starting their first comprehensive study of the issues facing Akron’s young people.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s Chief of Staff James Hardy says there are programs across the city to deal with youth violence. But he says the new study will give Akron more precise tools.

“Akron, as of yet, doesn’t have anything in writing as it relates to a cohesive, strategic plan that includes data-driven priorities and evidence-based interventions.”

Hardy says Akron is looking to Cleveland and other cities that have localized programs to deal with youth violence. The study stems from meetings Mayor Horrigan had with young people last year to learn about the issues they face. A steering committee of Akron officials from law enforcement, social service agencies, the health department and the religious community has been formed to help guide the process.