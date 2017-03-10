© 2020 WKSU
Ohio State Troopers Report Highway Drug Busts Increased in 2016

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 10, 2017 at 5:46 PM EST
police_state_troopers_lights_cruiser_-_rob_byron_shutterstock.jpg
ROB BYRON
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
High Patrol Lieutenant Robert Sellers says drugs seized from traffic stops have been increasing every year since 2011.

The state’s battle against drug addiction takes place in venues ranging from homes to schools to major highways.

Once again, state troopers set a record for finding drugs on Ohio’s roads last year.

Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Sellers says the amount of drugs seized by the agency in traffic stops has increased every year since 2011. Last year alone, Sellers says the patrol seized over $50 million worth of drugs.

“If you break that down into individual dosage units or what a user would use, that’s approximately 2 million doses of heroin that was removed from our state and our communities,” he said.

Sellers credits troopers for looking beyond the license plates when they stop motorists on the highways. He says officers are studying trends and are paying attention to things that might indicate drugs are being transported.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
