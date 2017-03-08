© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Women Take Part in International Women's Day With Events Across the State

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 8, 2017 at 8:57 PM EST
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

It’s International Women’s Day. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports there are events taking place throughout the state to mark the occasion.

There are two separate rallies in Columbus this evening, along with rallies in Cleveland and Toledo.

In Cincinnati, there’s a rally that focuses on random act of kindness.

In Youngstown, a multicultural fashion show will be held to celebrate the diversity of women.

Many women throughout the state are also taking the day off work today as part of a national “Day without Women” movement to show how important women are to workplaces.

But many women are not taking the day off, and there’s a movement pushing shopping at businesses owned by women today or donating to causes that affect women. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
