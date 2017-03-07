Akron City Council Donates Vacant Lot for Nut Farm

Akron City Council is helping the West Hill Neighborhood create the city’s first nut farm across the street from its existing fruit farm.

Council members have donated a vacant lot on Maple Street to the West Hill Neighborhood Organization.

They will be planting chestnut, cashew, walnut and almond trees there.

Karen Noel, the organization’s vice president, says the farm is part of the neighborhood’s beautification process.

“Got all the neighbors together about two years ago and we created a wish list of what we would like to see for our neighborhood. One of the items that kept coming up was more green spaces. So we developed more community gardens, a Monarch waystation, we built a pocket park…these are all on vacant lots in our neighborhood.”

Noel says the organization will provide about half the trees needed to complete the farm.

She says it will be open to the public in the summer.