SummaCare Will Move its Headquarters to Akron's East End

SummaCare is moving the more than 300 employees in its downtown Akron headquarters to a new office space in Akron’s East End.

The Akron-based insurance company’s current space is 90,000 square feet, spread across five floors. By moving to the East End, SummaCare will lose almost a third of that space but have all of its employees on one floor.

SummaCare spokesman Anne Armao says the new offices will make it easier for employees to meet and collaborate. The nearby Goodyear Theater will be used for meetings.

“The theater is attractive because it gives us another meeting location, along with a large community room that’s there. So we can simply walk across the street and be able to gather all of our employees in one location.”

SummaCare will be the first tenant in the Akron East End redevelopment.

No employees are being let go in the move. The relocation will happen in phases and should be complete by November.