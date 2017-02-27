Historic Zoar Celebrates Its Founding by Separatists 200 years ago

Zoar village is celebrating its 200th year anniversary this year.

The historic village southeast of Canton was founded in 1817 by German Separatists fleeing from religious persecution. Site director Tammi Shrum says it’s almost as if nothing has changed since then.

"Once you visit the village, you completely fall in love with the village. It looks just like it did back in the 1830s. Some of the buildings are from the 1817 era. The garden in the center of town is still just beautiful to walk through and I just think it’s this beautiful, intact place."

The village will be hosting events throughout the year including a bicentennial concert and reception at the Performing Arts Center in New Philadelphia March 26.