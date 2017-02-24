Erie Hack Competition to Compile Ideas for Fixing Lake Erie Problems

Kent State University is teaming up with the Cleveland Water Alliance to inspire solutions to Lake Erie’s biggest problems.

The university helped launch Erie Hack today, a competition which will feature teams of coders, developers, engineers and water experts who will participate in a series of hack-a-thons.

The teams will come up with ideas or “hacks” to solve Lake Erie problems like algae blooms and harmful runoff.

Sandra Morgan is the communications director at Kent State’s College of Arts and Sciences.

“It is identifying the next generation of engineers, scientists and creative thought leaders that are really interested in water and the role that water plays in every aspect of our lives.”

The winners of the event will be announced during a two-day Cleveland summit in May and will receive $100,000 in prizes and startup assistance for their ideas.