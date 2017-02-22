Cleveland Congresswoman Says American Muslims Need to be More Vocal in Opposing Trump's Travel Ban

With President Donald Trump preparing to unveil a revised travel ban on residents from seven mostly Muslim countries, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge visited a Cleveland mosque to voice her continued opposition.

The Congresswoman told the members of the Muslim community at the First Cleveland Mosque that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Silence is betrayal,” and that she will not be silent on the travel ban. She says many of her Republican colleagues also oppose the measure, but they fear publicly voicing their opinions.

“They have a president they want to support, and for those who don’t support him, they are afraid to go against him, So, they lack right now the moral courage to stand against what they know is wrong.”

Fudge urged more members of the Muslim community to attend forums and events and publicly voice their opposition to the travel ban. She says she rarely sees them at any of the many events she attends. She added that getting out more would help dispel some of the fear others have of Muslims.