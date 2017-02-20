Beer Drinkers Are Now On The Summit Brew Path

Northeast Ohio beer connoisseurs can now follow a brew path to more than a dozen breweries in and around Summit County.

The Summit Brew Path officially opened over the weekend. Participants get a small passport with information on 14 participating breweries. Anyone sampling all of them by year’s end gets a T-shirt and is entered into a drawing for a vacation getaway in Akron.

The Summit Brew Path is the second in the state, following one started in Columbus in 2015. At Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. in Akron, bartender Tim Conrad hopes the two regions can connect in the future.

“Maybe swapping some of our passports for their passports and taking some up into Cleveland and bringing people into Akron to sample the beers.”

Lawrence Woodward from Cuyahoga Falls was there on day one, and estimates he’ll probably complete the passport in a month. He says Northeast Ohio’s craft beer industry is growing for a very simple reason.

“People like beer! They like to make beer; it’s a nice process. It’s relaxing. It’s something else to do other than sitting around at home.”

Several breweries from cities outside of Summit County – including Canton and Kent -- are on the brew path, and there are eight additional destinations highlighted for beer drinkers.

The brew path was organized by the Summit County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

The 14 official breweries are:

Aqueduct, Akron

BrickOven Brew Pub, Akron

Hoppin’ Frog, Akron

R. Shea, Akron

Thirsty Dog, Akron

Two Monks, Akron

HiHO, Cuyahoga Falls

Mucky Duck, Akron

Ohio Brewing, Akron

Canton Brewing Co., Canton

Royal Docks, Canton

Scenic Brewing, North Canton

MadCap, Kent

Wadsworth Brewing, Wadsworth

Here's the "Also Visit" list of breweries:

