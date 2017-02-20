Authorities Identify the Man Killed in the Kent Standoff

The man allegedly involved in a hostage situation in Kent has been identified as 27-year-old Kent resident Christopher Carter.

Christopher Carter was killed by police following a nine hour standoff in Kent.

Kent police arrived at the Villages at Franklin Crossings apartment complex around 12:30 Sunday afternoon following reports of drug activity. Carter fled to a basement laundry room where he allegedly held a woman at knife-point.

Cleveland.com reports state investigators recovered a knife from the scene.

Following day-long negotiations with Carter, members of a local SWAT team burst into the room around 9 p.m. Ohio Attorney General spokeswoman Jill Del Greco says Carter was shot by a Metro SWAT officer during the operation.

Kent police have turned the investigation over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Del Greco says BCI will look into the circumstances of the shooting itself, as well as the relationship between Carter and the woman. Kent police are still investigating the events that led to the standoff.

Carter was found guilty of heroin possession in 2015. A warrant for his arrest was issued last October after he failed to appear for a probation hearing.

The woman was unhurt, but she was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant issued last month after she failed to appear in court to be sentenced on charges of drug possession.