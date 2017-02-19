The Salvation Army of Summit County Looks to Replenish Communities with Hot Meals

The Salvation Army in Summit County is expanding the Community Tables program for areas geographically isolated from fresh food.

Most recently, the Salvation Army partnered with the City of Akron in January to bring hot meals to the Summit Lake Community Center.

The program provides hot meals Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The director of the Salvation Army, Marian Calvin, says the program looks for areas identified as food deserts, which lack grocery stores within a 4-mile radius.

Calvin says the program has fed at least 50 to 60 people a day since it started at Summit Lake.

It’s a great way of reaching out the community with a smile, a handshake and a hot meal, and asking if there is anything else that we can do to help them out with our many services that we provide.

Calvin says the Community Tables program has been in Akron for at least a decade.